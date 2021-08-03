BlitzPredict (XBP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,799.00

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BlitzPredict coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlitzPredict has a market cap of $808,819.28 and $5,799.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001040 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00037364 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00025947 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000672 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

BlitzPredict Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

