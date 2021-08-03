Blockmason Credit Protocol Price Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $377,221.34 and $916.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

