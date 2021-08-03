Blockmason Credit Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $978.00 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $340,481.19 and $978.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

