Blockpass (PASS) Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $599,530.63 and approximately $1,003.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00061933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.05 or 0.00801907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00093689 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042133 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass (PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.