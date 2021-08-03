Bloom Energy (BE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Bloom Energy to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. On average, analysts expect Bloom Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 3.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.03.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $753,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,709 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,432.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $4,890,680.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 707,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,836,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 311,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,376. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

