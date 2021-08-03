Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,224 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 71.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Johnson Rice raised Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $4,890,680.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,836,431.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $281,391.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,795.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,376. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.03. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

