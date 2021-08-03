Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Trading 5.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares traded up 5.8% on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $40.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bloomin’ Brands traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.58. 17,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,937,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.16.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 608.24%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

