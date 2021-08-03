Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

BLBD stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.03. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $665.18 million, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 14,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $386,036.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,899,673.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,566 shares of company stock valued at $770,141 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

