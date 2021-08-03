Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.71 million. On average, analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.67. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,738. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.44. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, EVP Dusty Tonkin bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $197,295.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 31,099 shares in the company, valued at $584,350.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond Scott Lopez bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,845 shares of company stock worth $299,495. 33.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

