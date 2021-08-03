Blueprint Medicines Co. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.93 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a report released on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $4.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.28. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $86.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.97. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 39.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth about $790,000. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 140,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.