BMO Capital Markets Boosts Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $138.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Shares of YUM opened at $132.39 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $133.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $163,482.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,159 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,025 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

