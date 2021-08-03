BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Generac by 345.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 41.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after buying an additional 334,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,267,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,681,000 after buying an additional 48,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Generac by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,573,000 after buying an additional 52,961 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.13.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $400.40. 21,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,809. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $392.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.05 and a 12-month high of $457.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

