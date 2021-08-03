BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 422 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.23.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.09. 29,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.49. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $310.34. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total value of $989,054.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,386 shares of company stock worth $8,619,216. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

