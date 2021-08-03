BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 565 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.2% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,808,000 after buying an additional 1,508,408 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 305.7% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 55,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 42,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.44. 1,595,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,174,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $329.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.42. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

