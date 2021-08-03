BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 31,932 VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,000. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF accounts for 4.2% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1,527.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 365.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the first quarter worth about $154,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $188.85. 18,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,242. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 1-year low of $87.48 and a 1-year high of $248.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.32.

