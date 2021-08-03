Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Posts Earnings Results

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $2.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BCC traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.92. 13,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $78.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

