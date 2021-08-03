Bon Natural Life Limited’s (NYSE:BON) Quiet Period To Expire on August 3rd

Bon Natural Life’s (NYSE:BON) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bon Natural Life had issued 2,200,000 shares in its public offering on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $11,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of Bon Natural Life stock opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. Bon Natural Life has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $17.60.
Bon Natural Life Company Profile
