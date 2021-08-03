BonFi Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, BonFi has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BonFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BonFi has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $425,034.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00060052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.55 or 0.00805632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00094789 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00040724 BTC.

BonFi (CRYPTO:BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

