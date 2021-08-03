Bonk Market Capitalization Achieves $1.25 Million (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Bonk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bonk has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00061932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.81 or 0.00800370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00093685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042199 BTC.

About Bonk

BONK is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com . The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

