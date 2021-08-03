Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer expects that the business services provider will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.56.

Shares of BAH opened at $85.77 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047 over the last three months. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 545.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,057,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,170,000 after purchasing an additional 893,763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,762,000 after purchasing an additional 768,960 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 258.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 620,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,957,000 after purchasing an additional 447,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

