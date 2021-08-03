Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Truist

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price target increased by Truist from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.56.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $85.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.38. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 7.24%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 701,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,494,000 after buying an additional 79,548 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 697.5% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 202,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,310,000 after buying an additional 69,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

