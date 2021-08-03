BOScoin (BOS) Price Tops $0.0076

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. BOScoin has a total market cap of $6.62 million and approximately $98.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.