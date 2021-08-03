Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.680-$1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BXP. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Boston Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.80.

BXP stock opened at $116.34 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

