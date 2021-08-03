BoutsPro One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.00 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One BoutsPro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BoutsPro has a market cap of $262,979.01 and approximately $3.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded down 69.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00060976 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.22 or 0.00811919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00095399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00042192 BTC.

BoutsPro Coin Profile

BoutsPro (CRYPTO:BOUTS) is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

