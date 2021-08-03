BOX Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $165.00 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One BOX Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BOX Token has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOX Token has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $165.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.21 or 0.00483800 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000907 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000489 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The official website for BOX Token is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

