Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Grows Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Booking by 15.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Booking by 5.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 317,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 24.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,453.04.

BKNG stock traded down $44.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,126.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,528. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The company has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,244.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 35.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.