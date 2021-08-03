Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Purchases New Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after purchasing an additional 117,076 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 978,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,678,000 after purchasing an additional 135,841 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $86,215,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,213.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,375 shares of company stock valued at $16,770,580 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CRSP. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Shares of CRSP stock traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $120.44. 11,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,013. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.43. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $76.71 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

