Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $401.38. 87,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,057. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $406.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $393.85.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

