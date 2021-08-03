Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $22.62. 21,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,798. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.97. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $707,550. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.35.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

