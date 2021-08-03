Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $4,773,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $481.23. 16,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,854. The company’s 50-day moving average is $472.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.28 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

