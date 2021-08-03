Brokerages Anticipate Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to post sales of $384.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $374.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $394.56 million. Cable One reported sales of $328.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.05 EPS.

CABO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,146.63.

CABO stock traded up $46.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,946.90. 923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,862.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,745.02 per share, with a total value of $174,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,159.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,749 shares of company stock worth $3,191,305 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 61.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Cable One in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 420.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permit Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 142.9% in the first quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cable One (NYSE:CABO)

