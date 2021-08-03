Brokerages Anticipate Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to post sales of $384.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $374.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $394.56 million. Cable One reported sales of $328.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.05 EPS.

CABO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,146.63.

CABO stock traded up $46.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,946.90. 923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,862.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,745.02 per share, with a total value of $174,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,159.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,749 shares of company stock worth $3,191,305 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 61.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Cable One in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 420.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permit Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 142.9% in the first quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.