Brokerages Anticipate Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $446.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will post sales of $446.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $446.60 million and the highest is $447.30 million. Clarivate reported sales of $284.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 8.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLVT. B. Riley lifted their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clarivate from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

In other Clarivate news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $266,395,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Hanks sold 124,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $3,231,722.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock worth $284,958,454 over the last ninety days. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CLVT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 173,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,999. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

