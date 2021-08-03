Brokerages Anticipate Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Five9 reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.47.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $1,041,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,087,500.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,313 shares of company stock worth $22,659,306 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Five9 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Five9 by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,592. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of -280.84 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.96. Five9 has a 1-year low of $107.98 and a 1-year high of $211.44.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

