Brokerages Anticipate Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.87 Million

Analysts expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to announce $220.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $217.20 million and the highest is $226.00 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $220.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year sales of $898.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $887.20 million to $910.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $874.57 million, with estimates ranging from $865.00 million to $881.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 54.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

