Brokerages Anticipate Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will post $3.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.11 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $11.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Shares of STX stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.44. The company had a trading volume of 139,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,040. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 548.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after acquiring an additional 390,230 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,715 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

