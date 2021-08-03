Brokerages Anticipate Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to Post $0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.12. Zynex posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zynex.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,405.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Zynex during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Zynex by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Zynex by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Zynex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $14.70 on Thursday. Zynex has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $512.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.