Brokerages Expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Aramark reported earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARMK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,850,000 after buying an additional 26,661 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,272,000 after buying an additional 89,979 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Aramark stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.63. 2,144,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,444. Aramark has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

