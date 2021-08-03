Brokerages Expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $1.09. Hess posted earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 173.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $6.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,374 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Hess by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HES traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.87. The stock had a trading volume of 61,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,159. Hess has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.50 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

