Brokerages Expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to Announce $2.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to announce $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.13. Texas Instruments posted earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,193. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.90. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $127.68 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $174.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 132.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $1,086,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

