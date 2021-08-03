Brokerages Set Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) PT at $39.37

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.37.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, FIX downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $3,391,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at $50,409,327.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,492,297 shares of company stock valued at $92,630,749. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $935,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $647,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $1,208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Altice USA by 205.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 232,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Altice USA by 53.8% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 734,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,069,000 after acquiring an additional 256,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS opened at $31.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27. Altice USA has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. Equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

