Brokerages Set Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) PT at $92.57

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 81,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 23.61, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.23. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.