Brokerages Set Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) PT at $92.57

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.57.
Several analysts have issued reports on ARNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock.
In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 23.61, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.23. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $90.19.
Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.
