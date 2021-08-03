Brokerages Set AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Target Price at C$49.72

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.72.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cormark set a C$58.50 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$50.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 23.49. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$13.68 and a 1 year high of C$54.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.82.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
