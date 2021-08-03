Brokerages Set AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Target Price at C$49.72

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cormark set a C$58.50 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$50.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 23.49. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$13.68 and a 1 year high of C$54.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.82.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$969.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 3.1800002 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

