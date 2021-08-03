Brokerages Set Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Price Target at $5.13

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKNIY shares. Citigroup began coverage on Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bankinter to a “buy” rating and set a $5.06 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.06 target price on shares of Bankinter and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $5.06 price target on Bankinter and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Bankinter has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $9.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

