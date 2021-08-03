Brokerages Set CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) PT at $160.44

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.13.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company.

CCMP stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.92. The stock had a trading volume of 152,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,126. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $133.01 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.96 and a beta of 1.12.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $64,911,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,260,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,774,000 after buying an additional 215,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,656,000 after buying an additional 130,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,807,000 after buying an additional 128,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

