Brokerages Set Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Price Target at $47.97

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Edward Jones cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

HOG opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

