Brokerages Set Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) Target Price at €2.57

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €2.57 ($3.02).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.85 ($3.35) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

