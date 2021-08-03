Brokerages Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) PT at $119.89

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.89.

Several research firms have commented on POST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. increased their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Post alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Post in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Post by 18,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Post by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Post in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POST opened at $101.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Post has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.56.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Post will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.