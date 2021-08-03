Brokerages Set Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Price Target at $66.61

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.