Brokers Issue Forecasts for CGI Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for CGI Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will earn $5.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.71. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

