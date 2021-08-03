Brokers Issue Forecasts for First National Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for First National Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.82 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.21. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

FN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$52.33.

FN opened at C$46.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$31.36 and a 1-year high of C$53.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$49.74.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$365.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.90 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.76%.

First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

